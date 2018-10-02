Indonesian rupiah sinks to lowest point against the dollar in 20 years

Indonesia's rupiah weakens past 15,000 per U.S. dollar to its lowest point since 1998, as emerging-market countries struggle with a strong U.S. dollar and higher oil prices.

Year-to-date, the rupiah is down 10% against the greenback as rising U.S. interest rates strengthen the dollar and Indonesia's current-account deficit leaves the economy vulnerable to financial market turmoil, similar to that in Turkey and Argentina.

The rupiah is down 0.9% at about 15,045 per dollar, and had dropped as low as 15,051 earlier.

The Bank of Indonesia has raised interest rates five times since May in an effort to stave off a market rout.

“With oil prices rising, the Fed normalizing policy, and Indonesia having fiscal and current-account deficits, negative speculation is harder to contain,” said Toru Nishihama, emerging-market economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo.

Previously: Indonesian rupiah breaches 15,000 per U.S. dollar then eases off (Sept. 5)

ETFs: EIDO, IDX, IF

Related ADRs: TLK, OTCQB:KPAY, OTCPK:PBMRF