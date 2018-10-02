FDA issues new draft guidance aimed at speedier generic approvals

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., outlines new draft guidance that he says should improve the process for reviewing generic drug marketing applications and boost competition in the prescription drugs market.

The main focus appears to be more discerning scrutiny of citizen petitions, used by branded drug makers to delay generic approvals due to the diversion of agency resources to review them. Specifically, the agency will determine if a particular petition was filed to delay a generic approval and, if so, may deny it. In its annual report to Congress, it plans to highlight those petitions that it considered to be aimed at delaying generic competition. It also intends to make all petition responses public.

If the FDA receives a citizen petition within 150 days of the action date for its review of a generic drug marketing application, then it will respond to the petition within that time frame.

The Commissioner also mentions branded drugmakers' competition-thwarting tactic of delaying access to a sufficient quantity of branded product to support bioequivalence studies, but he offers no specific remedy in his statement.

