Sen. Bernie Sanders praises Amazon's wage increase

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders applauds Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) increase of minimum hourly wages to $15/hour.

Sanders was a critic of Amazon’s wages to the point of introducing legislation against “corporate welfare” and calling it BEZOS.

Sanders, in a statement to Reuters: “Today I want to give credit where credit is due. There is no reason why other profitable corporations in the fast food industry, the airlines and retail should not be following.”

