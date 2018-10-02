Philippines' Duterte presses effort to add third telecom

After a yearlong effort to bring more competition to the Philippine telecom market, President Rodrigo Duterte says if there's not a third company in the sector by Christmas, he'll step in directly to intervene.

Duterte had pressed for the new entrant by the end of Q1 2018, and pushed particularly for China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) to make an entry, which hasn't yet borne fruit.

But the country's Department of Information and Communications Technology is reviewing bids from other operators willing to form a new company, in a bid process expected to close by November.

The local market is dominated by Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI).

Previously: Philippines courts Chinese entry into domestic telecom market (Nov. 20 2017)

Previously: Philippines courting competitors for domestic telecoms (Nov. 27 2017)

Previously: Philippines: China Telecom to challenge local duopoly (Dec. 11 2017)