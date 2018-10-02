Rare rally for precious metals

Gold today is ahead 1.4% to $1,209 per ounce, while silver is up 2.8% to $14.92.

Bloomberg notes gold has moved above its 50-day moving average - the metal hasn't closed above that metric since April.

Possibly behind the buying is the continued slow-motion meltdown in Italy, where stocks are down another 1.2% , and the yield on the country's 10-year paper is higher by 10.5 basis points to 3.412%. That's nearly a full 200 basis point higher than Spain, and less than 100 basis points behind the yield on Greek 10-years.

