Goldman Sachs: Buy Adobe, VMware to ride out trade war

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin says to buy stocks like Adobe (ADBE +0.2% ) and VMware (VMW -0.4% ) to wait out the US-China trade war.

Kostin: “Stocks with high and stable margins have pricing power to withstand rising input costs from tariffs.”

The firm’s list of recommendations includes companies that have outperformed a list of “variable” profit margin stocks by 18 percentage points YTD.

Goldman puts Adobe’s 2019E gross margin at 89% and VMware at 88%.

Yesterday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said there is no “imminent” trade deal as talks aren’t progressing.