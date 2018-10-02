Goldman Sachs: Buy Adobe, VMware to ride out trade war

Goldman Sachs U.S. equity strategist David Kostin says to buy stocks like Adobe (ADBE +0.2%) and VMware (VMW -0.4%) to wait out the US-China trade war.
Kostin: “Stocks with high and stable margins have pricing power to withstand rising input costs from tariffs.”
The firm’s list of recommendations includes companies that have outperformed a list of “variable” profit margin stocks by 18 percentage points YTD.
Goldman puts Adobe’s 2019E gross margin at 89% and VMware at 88%.
See the full list of recommendations at CNBC.
Yesterday, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said there is no “imminent” trade deal as talks aren’t progressing.
