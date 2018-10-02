Handicapping the new Tesla chairman race

Al Gore says his plate his full in response to media inquiries about taking on the Tesla (TSLA -1.8% ) chairman position.

"Mr. Gore is a big fan of Tesla and of Elon Musk, but he has a full plate of responsibilities and is not considering taking on any new roles," a Gore spokesperson told Axios.

Gore had been thrown around by some European media outlets this week and Loup Ventures' Gene Munster as a potential candidate for the open Tesla chairman spot.

Other big names circulating around include ex-Ford CEO Alan Mulally, Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz and departing PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. While there's no odds line posted in Las Vegas on who will be the next Tesla chairman, taking the field would probably be the best value bet at this point in time over that all-star list. Any chairman ideas out there in the wild?