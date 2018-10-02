Fed may change the way it defines big banks

The Federal Reserve is preparing to revise asset-size and other thresholds in its capital and liquidity rules, a change that could broaden the number of banks that don't qualify for the stricter capital standards of the biggest banks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Such changes could result in lower regulatory costs for some large U.S. banks such as Capital One Financial (COF +0.1% ), PNC Financial Services (PNC -0.1% ), and U.S. Bancorp (USB -0.5% ).

Less clear is whether the changes will help the financial giants that the Fed classifies as "systematically important."

Potential candidates for rule changes include liquidity coverage ratio, which requires banks to hold assets that can be quickly turned to cash, and "advanced approaches" rules, which limit banks' borrowing.

