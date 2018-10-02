Reuters: Permian Basin boom outpaces supply, transport networks

Crude oil output from the Permian Basin in 2019 will total 200K bbl/day less than it could have been because of transport constraints - full pipelines, not getting enough oil on railroads, not enough workers, difficulty sourcing sand and water - Wood Mackenzie estimates, saying the prolific producing region could have totaled 4.1M bbl/day if more pipeline space were available.

Permian oil production has risen by 1.5M bbl/day to 3.43M bbl/day, causing a glut that has forced Permian producers to get less for their oil, which in August traded as much as $17/bbl below the U.S. crude benchmark.

The price discount on Permian oil has hurt the share price of producers such as Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), which operates only in the Permian; shares are down ~8% since PE reported results on Aug. 7, when it said it planned to spend 17% more to increase output by another 5%.

“We’ve had a more significant increase in costs this year than we would have assumed,” says Timothy Dove, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), one of the largest Permian oil producers.

Some companies are reducing the scope of their operations in the Permian: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Carrizo Oil (NASDAQ:CRZO) each moved a Permian drilling rig to another oilfield, and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has said it is moving some drilling resources to Colorado.

