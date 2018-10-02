Facebook adds new video features, anti-bullying tools

In a spate of new feature updates, Facebook (FB -1.4% ) has added an interactive video format and other creator benefits along with new tools to protect users from bullying and harassment.

It's launching Premieres, an interactive video format that allows creators to pre-record a video for fans and release it during a particular viewing window -- a response to similar features rolled out by YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) and Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN).

That allows creators to build up excitement for a particular video among fans in advance.

In related moves it's also adding interactive video polls to more of its Pages and launched fan badges worldwide.

The company also has introduced new tools for comment moderation, reporting and appeals when it comes to bullying and harassment. Part of that effort includes increased protection for public figures (it had previously worked to guard against harassment of young public figures).