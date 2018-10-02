Uber hires another Expedia vet

Uber (UBER) hires Expedia vet Nikki Krishnamurthy to replace Liane Hornsey as the new HR head.

Hornsey left the company under controversy over the handling of racial discrimination issues.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was the CEO of Expedia when he was tapped to replace disgraced leader Travis Kalanick.

Last year, Uber appointed former Orbitz CEO Barney Harford as COO. Harford’s work history also included a stint at Expedia.

Previously: Uber appoints former Orbitz CEO as COO (Dec. 20, 2017)

Previously: Uber's Chief People Officer resigns after third-party investigation (July 11)