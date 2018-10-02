UK Construction PMI falls to 52.1 in September

UK construction sector slowed to its weakest output in six months to 52.1 in September, compared to the forecasts of 52.8, from 52.9 in the prior month.

The new job orders and rising demand lead to job creations last month, while increasing uncertainty over Brexit weighed on companies.

"Construction companies continued to note that political uncertainty acted a key drag on decision making, with Brexit worries encouraging a wait-and-see approach to spending among clients. The main areas reported as likely to see a boost in the coming year were construction work related to large-scale energy and transport projects," Moore said.

Source: Investing.com

