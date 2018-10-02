China steel production, iron ore use seen peaking this year

China's crude steel production and iron ore demand likely will peak this year, according to respective forecasts from the Australian government and Morgan Stanley.

After topping out at 886M metric tons, steel production is expected to drop to 861M tons in 2019 and 842M in 2020, driven by stricter environmental regulations, supply-side reforms reducing some loss-making capacity, and a push to cut debt, while global output to 2020 is seen largely holding steady due to expansions outside China, says Australia's Office of the Chief Economist.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley forecasts China's demand for iron ore to peak this year and slide from 2019 because of declining crude steel output and increasing use of scrap in steelmaking.

The Australian government’s view contrasts with outlooks from some of the country’s biggest miners, including BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), which says Chinese steel production likely would not peak until the middle of next decade.

Stanley sees China's overall iron ore demand peaking this year at 1.28B tons and gradually falling by 180M tons through 2023, driven by falling crude steel production and increasing scrap use.

Other relevant tickers include RIO, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY