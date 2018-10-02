Microsoft could reveal new Surface models today

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is having a launch event in New York today that could include new Surface computers. The event kicks off at 4 PM Eastern.

The announcements could include updates to the Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2, Surface Studio, and Surface Pro.

The last Surface updates happened last year with the Pro, Book 2, and Laptop. The desktop Surface Studio was originally announced in October 2016.

In August, Microsoft said Surface revenues were up 25%.

Competition: Apple is expected to have a Mac refresh at its event this month. Google’s Pixel 3 press conference is coming on October 9.

