Brazil stocks, currency rally as far-right presidential candidate extends lead

Brazil's stock market rises the most in seven months after an opinion poll showed a boost in support for righwing presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, the frontrunner in Sunday's election.

The real strengthens 2.1% to 3.9378 per U.S. dollar. The Bovespa Index gains 3.5% , jumping the most in at least seven months, to 81,365.22.

A poll published Monday showed support for Bolsonaro increasing to 31%, giving him a 10-point lead ahead of leftwing candidate Fernando Haddad.

Markets reportedly support Bolsonaro because he has appointed Paulo Guedes, a University of Chicago-trained financier, as his adviser on economic policy.

