White House: Google CEO will return for tech conference

Google (GOOG +1% )(GOOGL +1% ) CEO Sundar Pichai will head to the White House for a tech conference likely later this month.

The news came from White House adviser Larry Kudlow, who says President Donald Trump plans to host execs of internet and social media companies plus “some who are dissatisfied with those companies.”

Pichai made the Washington rounds last week, meeting with Republican members of Congress to answer questions about censoring conservatives, antitrust issues, and collaborations with China.

