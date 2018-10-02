Tencent Music files for U.S. IPO

Tencent Music Entertainment Group -- the Tencent (TCEHY -1.9% ) unit that is the dominant online music platform in China -- has filed for its U.S. IPO.

It's listed a placeholder registration for $1B; the unit reportedly halved its plans for a $4B offering to $2B.

The company is looking to list under the symbol TME.

In selected financial data, it notes that for the six months ended June 30, online music revenues rose to 2.55B yuan (about $386M) from 1.36B yuan, and social entertainment service and other revenues rose to 6.07B yuan ($917M) from 3.12B yuan.

Gross profit jumped to 3.48B yuan ($526M) from the prior-year's 1.38B yuan. And net profit for the six months jumped to 1.74B yuan ($263M) from a prior-year 395M yuan.

About 3.6% of its users pay for music, 4.2% for social.

Ownership: Tencent owns 58.1%, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) 9.1%.

In China, the company says it primarily faces competition for users' time and attention from NetEase Music (NTES -4.5% ) and other online music providers.

The filing comes via BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs (Asia), J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Allen & Co., BOCI, CICC, China Renaissance, Credit Suisse, HSBC, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Stifel.