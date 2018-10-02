Predictive Technology acquires key DNA and ancestry assets

Predictive Technology (OTCPK:PRED -0.5% ) announced the acquisition of DNA and ancestry assets, including genetic data related to women’s diseases and degenerative disc disease from Taueret Laboratories, LLC.

“These assets are complementary to our recent acquisition of Inception Dx, which included ancestry database records for over 31.9 million individuals for use in genetics research. With Inception Dx, we are now positioned to further develop the assets acquired from Taueret Laboratories”, stated Bradley Robinson, CEO Predictive Technology.

