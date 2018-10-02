India Globalization Capital a "gift" short - Citron

"If you are able to short, it is a gift," tweets Andrew Left.

"No product. All hype. Raised Money 2 weeks ago at $1.15 Finger traders will get burned. This hype stock is the poster child of a cannabis bubble. Always cautious but nothing but air. Could write pages about this scheme."

India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) is up 43% today to $12.89.

Update at 12: 35 ET: Citron makes a correction, noting IGC has raised capital three times in three weeks at an average price of $3.31. "Stock should have a skull and crossbones at Fidelity ... Target price - $6 fast."