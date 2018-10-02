Chevron upgraded to Buy, ConocoPhillps cut to Neutral at Goldman

Chevron (CVX +0.7% ) edges higher after Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its Americas Conviction List with a Buy rating and $142 price target, seeing 20% total return potential as the stock's recent underperformance creates a compelling entry point.

Goldman's Neil Mehta argues that the risks to CVX, including recent poor earnings execution, cost overruns at projects, and the expiration of production-sharing contracts, are in most cases “overstated and are also more than priced into the stock.”