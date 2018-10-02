Chevron upgraded to Buy, ConocoPhillps cut to Neutral at Goldman

Chevron (CVX +0.7%) edges higher after Goldman Sachs adds the stock to its Americas Conviction List with a Buy rating and $142 price target, seeing 20% total return potential as the stock's recent underperformance creates a compelling entry point.
Goldman's Neil Mehta argues that the risks to CVX, including recent poor earnings execution, cost overruns at projects, and the expiration of production-sharing contracts, are in most cases “overstated and are also more than priced into the stock.”
Meanwhile, Goldman downgrades ConocoPhillips (COP -1.5%) to Neutral from Buy with an $81 price target, citing valuation following the stock's recent outperformance; Mehta remains positive on the company's strategy and execution but now sees more attractive relative upside elsewhere, including CVX.
