Dividend News

BlackRock declares monthly distribution on funds

BlackRock New York Munic... (BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) - $0.0405.

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - $0.0460.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - $0.0445.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) - $0.0490.

BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust  (NYSE:BLH) - $0.0025.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) - $0.0525.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) - $0.0605.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) - $0.0555.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (NYSE:MZA) - $0.0520.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BHV) - $0.0630.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) - $0.0440.

Payable Nov 01; for shareholders of record Oct 15; ex-div Oct 12.

Press Release

