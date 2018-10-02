BlackRock declares monthly distribution on funds

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) - $0.0405.
BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) - $0.0460.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) - $0.0445.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) - $0.0490.
BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (NYSE:BLH) - $0.0025.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) - $0.0525.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) - $0.0605.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) - $0.0555.
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund (NYSE:MZA) - $0.0520.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEMKT:BHV) - $0.0630.
BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) - $0.0440.
Payable Nov 01; for shareholders of record Oct 15; ex-div Oct 12.
