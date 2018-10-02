Energy  | On the Move

Ring Energy -18% after Seaport cuts shares to Neutral from Buy

|About: Ring Energy, Inc. (REI)|By:, SA News Editor

Ring Energy (REI -17.5%) plunges to a 52-week low after Seaport Global downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $12 price target, cut from $20.

Seaport analyst John Aschenbeck says he reviewed state data obtained from DrillingInfo and concluded that REI's 2018 San Andres completions have been underperforming older vintages by ~25% and his prior type curve estimates by 34%.

Shares already have tumbled by more than 50% since early May, and has suffered six downward Q3 EPS estimate revisions over 60 days, dragging the consensus estimate down to $0.13 from $0.16.

