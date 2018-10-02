Semi stocks trade up with few catalysts

Semiconductor stocks are on the move heading into the afternoon without a load of associated catalysts.

Gainers include Micron (MU +3.1% ), Analog Devices (ADI +1.3% ), Intel (INTC +5% ) and Lam Research (LRCX +2.4% ), which are potentially rebounding after yesterday’s analyst cuts. Intel could also make an appearance at today's Microsoft fall event.

More gainers: (ON +2.4% ), (SGH +4% ), (UCTT +1.4% ), (AMKR +2% ), (OLED +1.7% ), (ICHR +1.5% ), (SMTC +1.2% ), (QRVO +1.5% ), (SQNS +1.4% ), (MRVL +1.1% ), (SWKS +1.5% ), (AMAT +2.2% ).

AMD (AMD -3.4% ) is heading in the opposite direction possibly because of yesterday’s launch of Google’s Project Stream in-browser gaming test program. But the company also had an analyst downgrade yesterday and dropped last Friday as rival Intel updated its 10nm chip supply.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is currently up 1.2% .

