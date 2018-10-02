Report: Slowdown for 'Fortnite' may be just in time for EA, Activision

There may be some good news for videogame giants wrestling with the craze for Epic Games' battle-royale hit Fortnite, as M Science's TickerTags sees a turn in social media signaling a slowdown.

Twitter mentions (an indicator of daily payers and bookings) are declining for the first time on a season launch day, TickerTags says -- 37% lower than for season 5, 29% lower than season 4 and 13% lower than for season 3.

That coincides with key holiday releases introducing their own battle royale modes in response: Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (ATVI +0.4% ), and Firestorm in Battlefield V (NASDAQ:EA).

Tencent (TCEHY -2% ) owns 40% of Epic.

Source: Bloomberg