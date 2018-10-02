NASH players under pressure following Liver Meeting abstract drop

Biotechs developing treatments for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other fatty liver diseases are seeing some action following the release of abstracts for November's Liver Meeting in San Francisco.

Raymond James' Steven Seedhouse says the weakness in ENTA and ICPT is due to weak FXR agonist data from GILD.

A new NASH player is looming IPO NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) with lead candidate NGM282.

Selected tickers: (VKTX -4.6% )(MDGL -1.1% )(GILD +1% )(CBAY -2.4% )(ENTA -5.2% )(ICPT -5.4% )(RGLS)(INNT -1.5% )(CNAT -0.7% )(WVE -3.3% )(IONS -3.2% )(OTCPK:GNFTF -4.2% )(REGN +2.7% )(ALNY -0.7% )(ASMB -1.2% )(CANF -1.6% )(DRRX)(GLMD +4.7% )(IMRN -3.9% )(GEMP -2.4% )(ORMP -1.5% )(AGN +0.8% )(VBLT +2.4% )(SHPG +0.7% )(DRNA +1.2% )(HZNP +0.1% )(ARCT)(RETA -4.4% )(FGEN +1.1% )

