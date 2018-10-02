JPMorgan rates Mexico sovereign debt at overweight after USMCA

JPMorgan changes stance on Mexican sovereign credit to a defensive overweight after the U.S. and Canada struck a trade deal late Sunday night that forged the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, according to a note by the banks' analysts.

They recommend staying overweight on Mbonos, and neutral on Mexican peso, Canadian dollar, and Mexican equities.

Cite more positive outlook due to the trade agreement, although ratification process can take months.

See Mexican peso strengthening to about 19 per dollar at year end; still keeps neutral position.

Reduced trade uncertainty already seems priced into Mexican equities.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Mexican peso -0.2% Tuesday to 18.75 per U.S. dollar; C$ unchanged vs. U.S. dollar at 1.28 loonies per greenback.

Mexico 10-year government bond yield basically flat at 7.93%.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, DBMX, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX