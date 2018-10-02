Century Aluminum upbeat on outlook, citing deficit and tariffs

Century Aluminum (CENX -0.2% ) is well positioned in the U.S. and Europe as the global aluminum market faces a 2018 forecast deficit of ~2M metric tons, according to a company presentation.

CENX forecasts 2018 world aluminum demand of 66.1M tons and supplies of 64.2M tons, with countries outside China seeing a shortage of ~2.39M tons.

U.S. tariffs imposed under Section 232 will “provide short and longer-term support” for domestic premiums, the presentation says.

CENX says Q2 gross debt is 1.2x EBITDA, pensions funds are well funded and it has no other significant liabilities.

Shares are slightly lower after Deutsche Bank downgraded shares to Hold from Buy with a $15 price target, cut from $20, saying CENX margins could remain pressured for longer due to alumina supply disruptions.

Deutsche Bank also thinks little progress has been made with Santee Cooper, the electrical supplier at CENX's Mt. Holly smelter, and that support for import tariffs may decline further following the November mid-term elections.