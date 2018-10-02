International Isotopes awarded multiple new radiological field service contracts

Oct. 02, 2018 1:27 PM ETInternational Isotopes Inc. (INIS)INISBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • International Isotopes (OTCQB:INIS +21.6%) has been awarded more than a dozen contracts for various types of radiological field services involving sealed radioactive source recovery operations. The contracts are valued at more than $1.6M and were awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy.
  • Majority of this contract work is expected to be completed during the next six months.
  • These new contracts will help further build revenue within the radiological services segment; which was reported to be up by 178% Y/Y for the first six months.
