Infinera +3.2% with Morgan Stanley hopeful on CenturyLink decision

Infinera (INFN +3.2% ) is higher today amid another analyst's hopeful take on the fate of its relationship with key customer CenturyLink.

Shares spiked this afternoon to a gain of as much as 6.1% before settling back to its solid steady 3.2% gain.

Yesterday's debate centered on MKM's take that Infinera would lose CenturyLink as a customer to a rival like Ciena (CIEN +0.6% ); Infinera pushed back against that report with a statement later that said CenturyLink hadn't made a final decision on the matter.

Now Morgan Stanley's Meta Marshall says that while losing CenturyLink wouldn't be a positive, the company's statement holds out opportunity through the end of the year. The firm's keeping Infinera at the top of its Optical Scorecard, and says its bull case has Infinera gaining share to reach a $20 price based on EPS of $1.50-$2.00, while the share-losing bear case has Infinera at $4. (h/t Bloomberg)

Marshall's base-case target is $9.50 (EPS of $0.75-$1.00).