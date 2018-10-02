Japan Inc's inflation expectations slip after BOJ policy change: tankan

Japanese companies' expectations for inflation over the next year receded slightly, a Bank of Japan survey showed on Tuesday, after the central bank conceded it will take some time to reach its inflation target.

Companies surveyed by the Bank of Japan expect consumer prices to have risen 0.8 percent a year from now, slightly below their projection of a 0.9 percent increase three months ago.

The BOJ kept policy steady at a meeting in September after taking steps in July to make its monetary framework more sustainable, such as allowing bond yields to move in a larger range around its zero percent target.

The nationwide core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose a modest 0.9 percent in August from a year earlier, remaining distant from the central bank's objective.

The BOJ survey of corporate price expectations comes one day after the tankan showed rising raw material costs and a string of natural disasters that disrupted production sent business confidence at Japan's big manufacturers to its lowest in more than a year.

Source: Investing.com