Apparel sector bid down on mix of news

Apparel stocks trade weak on the day on a mix of news seen as potentially troublesome for the sector. Filtering in today are a downgrade on Steven Madden (SHOO -3.7% ) from Wedbush on tariff concerns, weak guidance from Stitch Fix (SFIX -32.6% ) and the potential for labor inflation across the sector after Amazon hiked its minimum wage.

Decliners include Vera Bradley (VRA -4.8% ), Crocs (CROX -4.2% ), Fossil (FOSL -2.9% ), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +0.9% ), Foot Locker (FL -3.3% ), Wolverine World Wide (WWW -2.6% ), Caleres (CAL -2.1% ) and Rocky Brands (RCKY -2.3% ), Vince Holdings (VNCE -5.9% ), G-III Apparel (GIII -5.6% ), Macy's (M -2% ), Kohl's (KSS -2.1% ), Under Armour (UAA -3.9% ), Michael Kors (KORS -2.5% ), Canada Goose (GOOS -2.6% ), Gap (GPS -3.2% ), Nordstrom (JWN -2.2% ) and Ralph Lauren (RL -2.7% ).