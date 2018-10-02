Apparel sector bid down on mix of news

Apparel stocks trade weak on the day on a mix of news seen as potentially troublesome for the sector. Filtering in today are a downgrade on Steven Madden (SHOO -3.7%) from Wedbush on tariff concerns, weak guidance from Stitch Fix (SFIX -32.6%) and the potential for labor inflation across the sector after Amazon hiked its minimum wage.
Decliners include Vera Bradley (VRA -4.8%), Crocs (CROX -4.2%), Fossil (FOSL -2.9%), Deckers Outdoor (DECK +0.9%), Foot Locker (FL -3.3%), Wolverine World Wide (WWW -2.6%), Caleres (CAL -2.1%) and Rocky Brands (RCKY -2.3%), Vince Holdings (VNCE -5.9%), G-III Apparel (GIII -5.6%), Macy's (M -2%), Kohl's (KSS -2.1%), Under Armour (UAA -3.9%), Michael Kors (KORS -2.5%), Canada Goose (GOOS -2.6%), Gap (GPS -3.2%), Nordstrom (JWN -2.2%) and Ralph Lauren (RL -2.7%).
