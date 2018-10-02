Fed's Powell considers the paradox of low inflation and low unemployment

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discusses the unusual economic situation in which unemployment remains low while inflation is also restrained in a speech at the National Associate of Business Economics annual meeting in Boston.

One reason that inflation remains low is that people expect it to remain low--they've "anchored" inflation expectations. The Fed monitors inflation expectations and so far sees no "material shift in longer-term expectations," Powell said.

One risk to economy is that a tight labor market usually leads to higher wages, or wage inflation, which would lead to an "overheated economy.

"The rise in wages is broadly consistent with observed rates of price inflation and labor productivity growth and therefore does not point to an overheating labor market," Powell said in his speech.

He sums up the FOMC's view: "Removing accommodation too quickly could needlessly foreshorten the expansion. Moving too slowly could risk rising inflation and inflation expectations. Our path of gradually removing accommodation, while closely monitoring the economy, is designed to balance these risks."

10-year U.S. Treasury bond note yield -1.8 basis points to 3.064%.

ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU, PLW, GOVT, EGF, TAPR, FTT, FIBR, USTB

