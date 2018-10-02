Blackstone targets $3.3B to buy stakes in other asset managers: Bloomberg

Blackstone Group (BX -0.3% ) is starting to talk to investors about raising a new fund dedicated to buying stakes in alternative asset managers, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The firm is seeking at least $3.3B for the fund, which will buy minority stakes in alternative asset managers focusing on private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, one of the people said.

Its first such fund, Blackstone Strategic Capital Holdings, raised about $3.3B in 2014. With 70% of that money spent, it has until 2020 to spend the rest.

