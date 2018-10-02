Murdoch names more leadership for 'New Fox'

In preparation for a life as "New Fox" outside of the current Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX +0.5% , FOXA +0.5% ) entity after its upcoming deal with Disney, future CEO/Chairman Lachlan Murdoch has set key leadership positions for the new company.

Steve Tomsic, currently deputy CFO for 21CF, will be promoted to chief financial officer at new Fox.

Eric Shanks, currently chief operating officer and executive producer at Fox Sports, will become CEO of Fox Sports. Mike Baird, now president of distribution for Fox Networks group, will become president, operations and distribution for Fox.

Paul Cheesbrough will be chief technology officer and head of direct-to-consumer platforms. And Marianne Gambelli will be president of ad sales.

All moves are effective with the close of the deal (and the creation of the new Fox). They join others already named to positions at the upcoming company (John Nallen as COO, Suzanne Scott as CEO of Fox News/Fox Business, and Jack Abernethy as CEO of Fox Television Stations).