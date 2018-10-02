Tech

Google acquires CRM automation startup

|By:, SA News Editor

Google (GOOG +0.4%)(GOOGL +0.2%) acquires CRM automation toolmaker Onward as a partial acqui-hire for undisclosed terms. 

The startup’s co-founders Rémi Cossart and Pramod Thammaiah and CTO Aaron Podolny will join Google. 

Onward provides an AI-powered chat solution to help customers with their needs while helping businesses use resources wisely. 

The bot pulls answers from a database and can ask follow-up questions for a more complex problem. The tool includes a visual bot builder for company-specific question and answer building. 

Onward had raised $120M in private funding across two rounds. 

