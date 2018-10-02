Google acquires CRM automation startup

Google (GOOG +0.4% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) acquires CRM automation toolmaker Onward as a partial acqui-hire for undisclosed terms.

The startup’s co-founders Rémi Cossart and Pramod Thammaiah and CTO Aaron Podolny will join Google.

Onward provides an AI-powered chat solution to help customers with their needs while helping businesses use resources wisely.

The bot pulls answers from a database and can ask follow-up questions for a more complex problem. The tool includes a visual bot builder for company-specific question and answer building.

Onward had raised $120M in private funding across two rounds.