FT: Boeing in talks over multi-billion GBP contract for Royal Air Force

The U.K. government is in exclusive talks with Boeing (BA +1.5% ) about a multi-billion pound contract to replace its fleet of aging surveillance aircraft for the Royal Air Force, the Financial Times reports.

The decision to move ahead with one potential supplier, expected to be confirmed ahead of a NATO meeting this week, likely would spark criticism as it has been done without a competitive process.

According to the report, a key consideration in the decision to go ahead with Boeing’s offering is that Australia’s air force already has procured the company's E-7 Wedgetail radar aircraft.

Boeing shares are extending yesterday's breakout to new all-time highs; shares are ~6.5% higher since last Wednesday's close.