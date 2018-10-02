Reuters: Exxon considering selling Gulf of Mexico assets

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.9% ) is exploring a potential sale of many of its U.S. Gulf of Mexico assets, as higher oil prices prompt the company to review its portfolio, Reuters reports.

XOM has asked a small number of parties to gauge their potential interest in its Gulf of Mexico assets, including deepwater assets that currently produce ~50K bbl/day of oil, ahead of making a decision on how to proceed, according to the report, which cites one source as saying that any sale likely would happen next year.

XOM’s positions in the Gulf of Mexico include a 50% stake in development of the Julia oil field, a 47% stake in the Hadrian South natural gas field, and small non-operating stakes in the Heidelberg and Lucius fields.