Energy firms spend $20M-plus in bid to defeat Colorado drilling restrictions

Oil and gas companies with operations in Colorado, including Anadarko Petroleum (APC -0.9% ), DCP Midstream (DCP -0.9% ) and Noble Energy (NBL -0.9% ), have poured more than $20M since August into a campaign to defeat a state ballot initiative that would limit new drilling in populated areas, according to state financial filings.

Colorado, the sixth largest and one of the fastest growing U.S. oil producing states, votes on Nov. 6 on a citizens’ petition that would require new wells be at least 2,500 ft. from homes, schools and parks.

Opponents including Denver's Mayor Hancock say the set-back restrictions would curtail 85% of new oil and gas development and harm the state’s economy.