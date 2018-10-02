U.S. auto sales take a step back in September

U.S. auto sales fell off an estimated 7% in September in an expected slowdown tied to the comparison a year ago when Hurricane Harvey prompted replacement vehicle sales and with one fewer selling day on the books.

Ford (F -1.2% ), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY +0.3% ) and Toyota (TM +0.7% ) all recorded double-digit declines for the month.

General Motors (GM -2.7% ), which doesn't update monthly sales anymore, is estimated to have seen an 11% drop during the month.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -0.9% ) grabbed some significant market share during the month, with a 15% increase from last year's tally off strong demand for Jeep SUVs.

Looking ahead, higher interest rates and elevated sticker prices due to tariff-related costs being passed on are seen potentially impacting sales in the next few months.

