Gold pushes near two-week high, miners sport strong gains

Gold futures settled back above $1,200/oz. to reach their highest levels in nearly two weeks, boosted by jitters surrounding Italy’s financial picture, lifting prices for the precious metal to their highest closing level in nearly two weeks.

December Comex gold settled +1.3% at $1,207/oz., after gold futures fell 4.6% in Q3 and slid 7.8% YTD.

“The speed of today’s rally in precious metals suggests rapid short-covering by hedge funds and other speculators who were betting against bullion,” says Adrian Ash, director of research at BullionVault.

Gold’s strength is “impressive given the dollar is not weaker,” says GoldCore's Mark O’Byrne. “Gold is very oversold and due a bounce.”

Today's rally briefly positioned gold futures for a settlement above its 50-day moving average of $1,207.44/oz. for the first time since April before falling just short.

Gold mining shares are broadly higher: ABX +4.7% , NEM +2.8% , AU +3.1% , GG +3.2% , KGC +2.3% , AEM +4.6% , FNV +3.5% , AUY +2.6% , IAG +4% , GOLD +3.3% , RGLD +2.6% , GFI +5.1% , SBGL +7.3% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, JDST, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, SGDJ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, MELT, AAAU, GLDM, IAUF