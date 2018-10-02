Centrus Energy to conduct $15M Oak Ridge D&D project for DoE

Centrus Energy (LEU -1.4% ) says it received a $15M work authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy for decontamination and decommissioning to prepare the department's K-1600 facility in Oak Ridge, Tenn., for demolition.

Decontaminating and decommissioning K-1600 is part of a larger effort by the DoE to clean up the site so it can be reused for local commercial and industrial purposes.

LEU says it recently completed similar work at its 120-machine demonstration cascade in Piketon, Ohio, finishing on schedule and under budget.