Amazon raises UK minimum wage to up to £10.50

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) wage hike is also hitting the UK with the minimum wage set to rise to £10.50 ($13.59) per hour for all employees in the London area and £9.50/hour for other parts of the country.

Like the American increase, the wage change is effective starting November 1.

Amazon has over 17K employees in Britain and more than 20K seasonal staff.

