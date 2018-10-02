RenaissanceRe jumps 5% after shareholder urges company's sale

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) climbs 5% after shareholder TimesSquare Capital publicly releases a letter calling for the company to start a strategic review and consider a sale of the company..

"We remain steadfast in our belief that an immediate review of strategic alternatives, including an exploration of a potential sale of the Company, is imperative," the letter said.

The investor, which holds about 2% of RNR's shares, says changes in the company's core property catastrophe reinsurance business has had an adverse impact on long-term risk-adjusted returns achievable in that business.

RenaissanceRe responds by saying it's had numerous meetings with TimesSquare over the past few years and have considered the investor's views and shared them with the board, but doesn't address TimesSquare's specific suggestions.

