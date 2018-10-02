Finjan files patent infringement claim against Rapid7

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) files a patent infringement complaint against Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) for allegedly violating at least seven patents.

Finjan says the filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware comes after “more than two years of good faith efforts to resolve a patent dispute.”

The Rapid7 products involved in the complaint include the InsightIDR, InsightVM, InsightAppSec, AppSpider, Metasploit, and Komand tech.

Finjan wants a jury trial, court costs, past damages not less than “a reasonable royalty, and enhanced damages for “willful, wanton and deliberate infringement.”

Finjan shares are down 1% to $4.35.