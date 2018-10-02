Altice USA combining business under credit silo

With its separation from parent Altice Europe in the books, Altice USA (ATUS +1.4% ) is moving to combine its two key businesses under a single credit silo.

It will combine its Suddenlink (Cequel) and Optimum (Cablevision) businesses into the new silo through some exchange and refinancing, marketing a tighter integration between the two.

The company will exchange existing Cequel senior notes into new notes that will automatically convert into notes of CSC Holdings. It will also refinance an existing Cequel credit facility via a new term loan at CSC Holdings.

The changes are expected to be leverage neutral for the parent company.