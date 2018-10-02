Bloomberg: Saudi-Kuwaiti talks on shared oil stall over Chevron's role

Talks between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to restart two oil fields in a neutral zone between the countries have stalled again, this time over the role of Chevron (CVX +0.3% ), Bloomberg reports.

Energy ministers from the two countries met over the weekend in Kuwait to seek a resolution over Khafji and Wafra, which were halted in 2014 and 2015, respectively, but an unresolved issues is Kuwait’s insistence that CVX no longer operate at Wafra, according to the report.

Wafra lies in Kuwait’s section of the neutral zone, and CVX manages Saudi Arabia’s 50% share in the concession under an agreement that expires in 2039; CVX is the only international company with a concession in either country.