Brazil stocks rally as Bolsonaro's support rises ahead of Oct. 7 election

Brazilian stocks finish with stellar gains across sectors ahead of the country's Oct. 7 presidential elections, as polls show Jair Bolsonaro increasingly likely to block the leftist Workers Party from returning to power.

“Bolsonaro’s tide is rising,” sayd the Guide brokerage firm. “Many forecast that Bolsonaro would not grow more in the polls. But last night’s numbers show the opposite.”

In today's trade: PBR +8.9% , VALE +4% , EBR +11.4% , SID +5.7% , CIG +8.7% , GGB +1.7% , ERJ +4.1% , SBS +9.4% , BSBR +9% , BBDO +9.9% , BBD +7.6% , ITUB +5.6% , BRFS +3.4% , GOL +11.2% .

ETFs: EWZ, BRZU, BRF, EWZS, BZQ, BRAQ, UBR, BRAZ, DBBR, FBZ