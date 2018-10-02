Select Income REIT dips 1.5% after-hours after starting stock offering begins

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) drops 1.5% in after-hours trading after Government Properties (NYSE:GOV) starts a public offering of 24.9M of SIR common shares.

The offering is part of Government Properties' plan to merge with Select Income. GOV will receive all net proceeds of the share sale and agreed to pay all costs associated with the offering.

Joint bookrunning managers for the offering are Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley. The joint lead managers are RBC Capital Markets and Wells Fargo Securities.

