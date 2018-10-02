Kala Pharma launches 7.5M-share stock offering; shares down 5% after hours

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) slips 5% after hours in reaction to its planned public offering of 7.5M common shares. Underwriters over-allotment will be an additional 1.125M shares. Price and terms have yet to be released.

Separately, it has closed a $110M credit facility with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management, LP.

The company says it will use the capital to fund clinical trials and a U.S. marketing application for KPI-121 for dry eye disease by year-end and the launch of INVELTYS in early 2019. Topline data from a Phase 3 study of KPI-121 should be available this quarter.