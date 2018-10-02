W.P. Carey reports notes offering of €500M of 2.250% senior notes

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) says its public offering of €500M of 2.250% senior notes due April 9, 2026 were offered at 99.252% of the principal amount.

Interest on the notes will be paid annually on April 9 of each year, beginning in 2019. The offering is expected to settle on Oct. 9, 2018.

W.P. Carey plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes including reducing the amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Previously: W.P. Carey buys logistics facility in Portugal for $50M (Oct. 1)